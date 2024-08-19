Monday, August 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Breaks Ground on 192-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between the Harris County Housing Authority, OCI Development, Harris County Housing & Community Development and Atlantic Pacific Cos. has broken ground on a 192-unit affordable housing project in Houston. The Residences at Arbor Oaks is located on the city’s northwest side and consists of 84 two-bedroom and 108 three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a children’s play area. Residents will also have access to a community center facility. Wells Fargo and Citibank contributed to the financing of the project, which also received a $12 million Community Development Block Grant as part of a program that provides funding for damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

You may also like

Texas Woman’s University Tops Out $107M Health Sciences...

Realterm, Alliance to Develop 236,693 SF Transload Facility...

Bleecker Partners Welcomes Three New Tenants to Industrial...

Rogue Athletics Signs 25,295 SF Lease Renewal in...

SCALE Lending Provides $75M Bridge Loan for Northern...

Tidemark, BOD Holdings Break Ground on 135-Unit Multifamily...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $70M Surgery Expansion at Riverwood Healthcare...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Multifamily...