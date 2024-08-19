Partnership Breaks Ground on 192-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between the Harris County Housing Authority, OCI Development, Harris County Housing & Community Development and Atlantic Pacific Cos. has broken ground on a 192-unit affordable housing project in Houston. The Residences at Arbor Oaks is located on the city’s northwest side and consists of 84 two-bedroom and 108 three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a children’s play area. Residents will also have access to a community center facility. Wells Fargo and Citibank contributed to the financing of the project, which also received a $12 million Community Development Block Grant as part of a program that provides funding for damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.