The resort-style hotel with event and wedding venues and a sandy beach will lie at the center of Cannon Beach, which will also feature surf lagoon, lazy river, mineral hot springs circuit, full-service resort hotel, and a mix of dining, entertainment and business spaces.
Partnership Breaks Ground on $200M Water-Themed Mixed-Use Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between the City of McKinney, located north of Dallas, and developer Cole Cannon has broken ground on a $200 million water-themed mixed-use project on a 35-acre site at the northeast corner of Stacy Road and State Highway 121. Known as Cannon Beach, the development will comprise a three-acre surf lagoon and resort-style hotel, as well as dining, entertainment and other commercial spaces. The hotel will feature a rooftop pool area that can support private events, as well as lounge areas and cabanas with food service and will connect to the surf lagoon and other water-focused attractions, including cliff diving and a stationary surf wave. Plans also call for a skateboard park, movie theater, bowling alley, health club and indoor recreation facilities. The McKinney Economic Development Corp. and the McKinney Community Development Corp. are also partners on the project, the first phase of which could open as early as mid-2027, and the development team estimates that the project could create as many as 700 new jobs and generate as much as $2 billion in regional economic impact over the next 20 years.

