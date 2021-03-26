Partnership Breaks Ground on 206-Unit Hilite Apartment Project in Seattle’s Judkins Park

Slated to open in 2023, Hilite will offer 206 apartments and 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SEATTLE — A partnership between Hatteras Sky, Trent Development and Cresset Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Hilite, a mixed-use apartment community located at 622 Rainier Avenue in Seattle’s Judkins Park neighborhood. The project’s name is a nod to the West Coast Printing Building that previously operated on the same site as the new development.

Slated to open in 2023, Hilite will feature 206 units above approximately 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property will participate in Seattle’s Multifamily Tax Exemption program, which requires that 20 percent of the units be dedicated as affordable.

WG Clark Construction is serving as general contractor and Studio 19 is serving as the architect. Blanton Turner will serve as the property management team.