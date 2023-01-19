REBusinessOnline

Partnership Breaks Ground on 21-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Chicago’s Streeterville Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

The Saint Grand will feature 248 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of street-level retail space.

CHICAGO — A partnership between Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development has broken ground on The Saint Grand, a 21-story mixed-use tower in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. Office tenant buildouts are slated for later this year, while the residential portion is scheduled for completion in early 2024. The development will include 248 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of street-level retail space. The apartments will feature in-unit workspaces and private outdoor spaces. Amenities will include a package receiving service, coworking lounge, fitness center and pool. Office tenants will also enjoy all building amenities.

