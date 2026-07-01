Partnership Breaks Ground on 213-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Slate Property Group and Thorobird Cos. has broken ground on a 213-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn. Designed by Think! Architecture + Design PLLC, the building will be located on a city-owned site at 570 Eldert Lane in the borough’s Cypress Hills area. Of the 213 units, which will come in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, 66 will be set aside for formerly homeless residents. The remaining units will be reserved for households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income. Completion is slated for summer 2028, with full occupancy planned for 2029.