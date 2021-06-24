Partnership Breaks Ground on 224-Unit Wynwood Haus Apartments in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Wynwood Haus will be a 20-story project and will include studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans that range from 394 to 945 square feet.

MIAMI — A partnership between TSG, Lineaire Group and Bridge Investment Group has broken ground on Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit multifamily property located at 1765 N. Miami Ave. in the Wynwood submarket of Miami. The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2023.

Wynwood Haus will be a 20-story project and will include studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans that range from 394 to 945 square feet. The unit will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, full-size in-unit washer and dryer, wireless-controlled smart thermostat, 10-inch ceilings, walk-in closets in most units, a rain shower and secure keyless entry.

Wynwood Haus will have a rooftop with a pool and sun deck, as well as a yoga room and fitness center. The property will also include private workspaces, a conference room and a coworking area, with Wi-Fi in all common spaces. The property will also offer a steam room, sauna and experiential showers, as well as an outdoor barbecue and dining area, great room and catering kitchen. Lastly, the property will feature a library and resident lounge, pet grooming, electric car charging stations, a smart locker package room and cold storage, as well as 5,500 square feet of retail space.

The community will be a transit-oriented development project located close to the School Board Metromover station, which provides connectivity to downtown Miami, Brickell and Florida’s major metropolitan areas via Brightline.

Beauchamp Construction Co. is the project’s general contractor. Corwil Architects is the architecture firm for the project, and Enea Garden Design is the landscape architect.

The developers obtained $14 million in incentives from the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency in Miami to support dedicating a portion of the apartments to workforce housing. TSG is a South Florida-based real estate development and investment company, Lineaire Group is a Miami-based real estate investment and development firm and Bridge Investment Group is a Sandy, Utah-based real estate investment and property management firm.