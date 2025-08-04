Monday, August 4, 2025
Blue-at-Watchung
Roughly half of the acreage of the 41.8-acre site of Blue at Watchung will be preserved as a nature conservatory.
Partnership Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Multifamily Project in Watchung, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WATCHUNG, N.J. — A partnership between Boston-based investment firm Marcus Partners and two regional developers, Sterling Properties and Danbro Properties, has broken ground on a 230-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Watchung. Blue at Watchung will comprise six buildings on a 41.8-acre site. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking spaces, indoor/outdoor lounges, dog park and a golf simulator. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by the end of 2026. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged construction financing for the project through First Citizens Bank. The loan amount was not disclosed, but the project carries a price tag of roughly $104 million.

