Partnership Breaks Ground on 254-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between The Clear Blue Co., Urban Campus and Core and Born Again Church has broken ground on the Northview Housing Development, a 254-unit affordable housing project for seniors in Nashville. The 266,000-square-foot complex will be located at 876 W. Trinity Lane on Born Again Church’s campus in the city’s Haynes-Trinity neighborhood.

Upon completion, which is slated for December 2026, Northview will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom units reserved for seniors earning 40 percent to 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop deck, walking trails and recreational spaces.

The design-build team includes STG Design, Thomas & Hutton and Bacar Constructors, and capital partners include the Urban League’s R.E.D. Academy, Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, Regions Bank and Fannie Mae. Civic partners include the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.