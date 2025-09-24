Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Brownsville-Arts-Center-&-Apartments
Aufgang Architects is designing the Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments in Brooklyn, and Gilbane Building is serving as the general contractor. The project is being developed as an all-electric building and to certain certifiable sustainability standards.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on $254M Affordable Housing Project Near Downtown Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Gilbane Development, Blue Sea Development and Artspace Projects Inc. has broken ground on the Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments, a $254 million affordable housing project that will be located on a city-owned tract at 366 Rockaway Ave. near downtown Brooklyn. The property will offer 283 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. The Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments will also feature a 28,000-square-foot cultural arts center with a 3,440-square-foot, multi-purpose performance, rehearsal and studio space for community arts groups. Various city housing agencies and authorities have committed nearly $100 million in subsidized financing for the project, construction of which is expected to be complete in 2027.

