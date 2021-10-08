Partnership Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Office, Texas

The first life sciences building at Levit Green in Houston is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

HOUSTON — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street, 2ML Real Estate Interests and local developer Hines has broken ground on a 270,000-square-foot life sciences building in Houston. The building, which represents the first phase of the Levit Green mixed-use development, is located on a 53-acre site adjacent to Texas Medical Center. Additional uses at Levit Green will include retail, residential and office space. DE Harvey Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a fourth-quarter 2022 delivery. JLL is marketing the space for lease.