Partnership Breaks Ground on 281-Unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Traverse Apartments will bring 281 apartments to West Line Village, a transit-oriented neighborhood in Lakewood, Colo.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Denver-based Trailbreak Partners, Colorado-based Highland Development Co. and T.O.D. Properties have broken ground on Traverse Apartments, a Class A multifamily property in Lakewood. Slated to open in early 2022, Traverse Apartments is the latest addition to West Line Village, T.O.D.’s transit-oriented neighborhood in Lakewood.

The five-story building will features 281 apartments, a swimming pool, hot tub, rooftop patio, courtyard lounge areas, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, media room and pet spa. Traverse Apartments will also feature a 362-space parking structure. The project is located adjacent to the Sheridan Station on the W Line, which is five stops from downtown Denver.

Martines Palmeiro Construction is serving as general contractor for the project, which KTGY Architecture + Planning designed.