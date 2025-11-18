Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Union Park Residences will bring 308 apartments to Phoenix’s Norterra master-planned development.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Partnership Breaks Ground on 308-Unit Union Park Residences in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and joint venture partners Mar-Gulf Management and MDI Capital, the international real estate subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre, have broken ground on Union Park Residences in Phoenix’s Norterra master-planned development.

Slated for completion by fourth-quarter 2027, the four-story Union Park Residences will feature 308 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 600 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Apartments will feature large kitchen islands with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers and surrounds. Situated on 8 acres at 2215 W. Union St., the community will offer a pool, spa, fitness center with a sauna and cold plunge, a coworking area, pet spa, dog run and game lounge.

Ironmark Builders is serving as general contractor, and ESG Architects designed the project.

