Partnership Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Project Near Austin

HUTTO, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners and ParkProperty Capital (PPC) has broken ground on a 336-unit multifamily project in Hutto, approximately 30 miles north of Austin. Located off of Ed Schmidt Boulevard, the community will comprise 10 three-story buildings. Amenities will include a fitness center, a business lounge, private offices, clubroom with a coffee station, pool and a fenced dog park. Additionally, in collaboration with City of Hutto officials, the development will feature two pickleball courts, parkland with a walking trail and an 18-hole disc golf course that will also be available for public use. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026.