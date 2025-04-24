Thursday, April 24, 2025
Wood Partners' new apartment community in Hutto will add 336 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Project Near Austin

by Taylor Williams

HUTTO, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners and ParkProperty Capital (PPC) has broken ground on a 336-unit multifamily project in Hutto, approximately 30 miles north of Austin. Located off of Ed Schmidt Boulevard, the community will comprise 10 three-story buildings. Amenities will include a fitness center, a business lounge, private offices, clubroom with a coffee station, pool and a fenced dog park. Additionally, in collaboration with City of Hutto officials, the development will feature two pickleball courts, parkland with a walking trail and an 18-hole disc golf course that will also be available for public use. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2026.

