Partnership Breaks Ground on 412-Unit Siesta Lakes Apartments in Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — A partnership comprising Shoreham Capital, Bridge Investment Group and Wynkoop Financial has broken ground on Siesta Lakes, a 412-unit apartment community in Cape Coral, a city in southwest Florida near Fort Myers. The property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with high-end finishes and private balconies with views of a private lagoon.

The ownership group, which purchased the 26-acre site within an opportunity zone at 186-264 Tierra De Pa Loop in July 2022, recently secured a $66 million construction loan for the project. The development team has also selected Curran Young Construction as general contractor for Siesta Lakes, which is estimated for completion in second-quarter 2025.