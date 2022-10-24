Partnership Breaks Ground on 43-Story Apartment Tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District

The amenity package at 700 River in Austin includes access to lakeside trails, and residents will also be within a 10-minute walk of more than 200 restaurants, bars and retail establishments.

AUSTIN, TEXAS ­— A partnership between High Street Residential, MSD Partners and River Street Partners has broken ground on 700 River, a 43-story apartment tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 500-foot building will house 377 units in a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences, as well as several penthouses and 3,400 square feet of retail space. In addition, 700 River will feature more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. HKS is the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2024.