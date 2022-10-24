REBusinessOnline

Partnership Breaks Ground on 43-Story Apartment Tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

700-River-Austin

The amenity package at 700 River in Austin includes access to lakeside trails, and residents will also be within a 10-minute walk of more than 200 restaurants, bars and retail establishments.

AUSTIN, TEXAS ­— A partnership between High Street Residential, MSD Partners and River Street Partners has broken ground on 700 River, a 43-story apartment tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 500-foot building will house 377 units in a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences, as well as several penthouses and 3,400 square feet of retail space. In addition, 700 River will feature more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. HKS is the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  