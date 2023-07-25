Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Trinity-Mills-Station-Carrollton
Trinity Mills Station, a 25-acre mixed-use development in Carrollton, will be located at the intersection of IH-35 E and the President George Bush Turnpike.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Breaks Ground on 436-Unit Multifamily Project in Carrollton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A partnership led by Atlanta-based Integral Group has broken ground on EVIVA Trinity Mills, a 436-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The project is being developed as part of Trinity Mills Station, a 25-acre urban village located adjacent to a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Green Line Station. The community will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units and roughly 11,000 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for November 2025. Other members of the development team include Koa Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

Northland, Ascent Purchase 216-Unit Glenwood at Grant Park...

North American Properties, Politan Group to Open New...

Affinius Capital Provides $90.6M Acquisition Loan for Houston...

BWE Provides $7.1M Agency Refinancing of Affordable Housing...

JP Oil Holdings Sells 74,031 SF Industrial Building...

Preston Hollow Community Capital Relocates Office Headquarters to...

McHugh Construction Tops Out Cassidy on Canal Apartment...

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 125-Unit Multifamily Property in...

CBRE Brokers $140M Sale of Soltra at SanTan...