Partnership Breaks Ground on 436-Unit Multifamily Project in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A partnership led by Atlanta-based Integral Group has broken ground on EVIVA Trinity Mills, a 436-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The project is being developed as part of Trinity Mills Station, a 25-acre urban village located adjacent to a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Green Line Station. The community will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units and roughly 11,000 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for November 2025. Other members of the development team include Koa Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners.