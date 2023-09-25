Monday, September 25, 2023
Lanai in Buckeye, Ariz., will feature 444 townhome-style residences, a pool, lounge area, splash pad, playground and an outdoor fitness equipment area.
Partnership Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Lanai Townhome Community in Buckeye, Arizona

by Amy Works

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — A partnership between Tucson-based Holualoa Cos. and Phoenix-Countrywalk Community Developers has broken ground on Lanai, a multifamily property in Buckeye. Built over two phases, Lanai will feature 444 townhome-style residences.

Designed by WORKSBUREAU, Lanai units will feature dormer windows, vaulted ceilings and living rooms with glass sliders to enable indoor-outdoor living. Ground-floor unit will feature semi-private front courtyards.

Community amenities will include a pool and lounge area, splash pad, playground, outdoor fitness equipment and area, dog park and dog run.

