West Side Square in Jersey City is slated for a mid-2026 delivery.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on 477-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — West Side Square Development Fund, which is a partnership between LanTree Developments, Altree Developments Inc., Lanterra Developments Inc. and Westdale Properties, has broken ground on a 477-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. West Side Square will be located in the Journal Square area and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 9,841 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor deck with a pool and grilling stations, fitness center, coworking space, a community room and a dog run. Childs Dreyfus Group is the project architect. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

