Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The first phase of FAT Village in Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for completion in 2027.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseSoutheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on 5.6-Acre FAT Village Mixed-Use Development in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A partnership comprising Hines, Urban Street Development, Cresset Real Estate, Las Americas, Hudson Capital and Halmos Holdings has broken ground on FAT Village, a 5.6-acre mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale. FAT stands for “Food Art Technology.”

The first phase, which is scheduled for completion in 2027, will feature 74,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to 601 apartments and 180,000 square feet of mass-timber office space dubbed T3 (Timber, Transit and Technology). FAT Village’s second phase will be developed upon completion of the first.

In total, the project will comprise 850 residential units and more than 80,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a 1,200-space commercial parking structure. Hines received a $220 million construction loan for the development in December 2023.

You may also like

Culdesac, Urban Oasis to Develop 20-Acre Murphy Crossing...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Student Housing...

Hoar Begins Construction on $18.3M Hospital Expansion, Renovation...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Office...

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Stonemont Financial Completes 565,259 SF Sunridge Industrial Park...

Milhaus, BAM Capital to Develop 272-Unit Multifamily Project...

Polar Design Build Delivers 34,000 SF Truck Service...

Sunjoint Development Starts Construction of 49-Acre Residential, Retail...