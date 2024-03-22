Partnership Breaks Ground on 5.6-Acre FAT Village Mixed-Use Development in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A partnership comprising Hines, Urban Street Development, Cresset Real Estate, Las Americas, Hudson Capital and Halmos Holdings has broken ground on FAT Village, a 5.6-acre mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale. FAT stands for “Food Art Technology.”

The first phase, which is scheduled for completion in 2027, will feature 74,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to 601 apartments and 180,000 square feet of mass-timber office space dubbed T3 (Timber, Transit and Technology). FAT Village’s second phase will be developed upon completion of the first.

In total, the project will comprise 850 residential units and more than 80,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a 1,200-space commercial parking structure. Hines received a $220 million construction loan for the development in December 2023.