Partnership Breaks Ground on 518-Bed Student Housing Project Near Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer PeakMade Real Estate, Chicago-based investment firm Blue Vista Capital Management and real estate-focused family office W5 Group has broken ground on a 518-bed student housing project near Cornell University in western New York. Theory Ithaca will be located along Six Mile Creek in the downtown area and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include rooftop terraces, study lounges and a fitness center. Kennedy Wilson is financing construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in advance of the 2027 academic year.