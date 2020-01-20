Partnership Breaks Ground on 55-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Naples, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

NAPLES, FLA. — Barron Collier Co. and Metro Commercial Development Group have broken ground on Founders Square, a 55-acre mixed-use development in Naples. The Pointe, a collection of restaurants and other service and retail tenants, will anchor the project. At full buildout, the project will include The Haldeman, a 400-unit multifamily complex; a 35,000-square-foot medical office building adjacent to The Pointe; and a 110,000-square-foot self-storage facility. Atlanta-based Davis Group will develop the self-storage facility, which will span three buildings. Founders Square is located at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard, 15 miles northeast of downtown Naples. Developers expect the property to be delivered in summer 2021.