PHILADELPHIA — Pennrose, Wynnefield Overbrook Revitalization Corp. (WORC) and other project partners have broken ground on Good Shepherd, a 55-unit affordable seniors housing project in Philadelphia’s Overbrook area. The site formerly housed the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. The four story, 53,000-square foot building will offer one-bedroom apartments for seniors earning between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income. Delivery is slated for fall 2025.