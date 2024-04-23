Partnership Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between OCI Development, Atlantic Pacific Cos. and Opportunity Home San Antonio has broken ground on Vista at Reed, a 56-unit affordable housing project on the city’s west side. Vista at Reed will feature two- and three-bedroom units and will be reserved for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income. Residents will have access to various social services including financial literacy and health awareness classes. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, completion of which is slated for early 2025.