Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between OCI Development, Atlantic Pacific Cos. and Opportunity Home San Antonio has broken ground on Vista at Reed, a 56-unit affordable housing project on the city’s west side. Vista at Reed will feature two- and three-bedroom units and will be reserved for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income. Residents will have access to various social services including financial literacy and health awareness classes. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, completion of which is slated for early 2025.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of Hangar at Thunderbird Multifamily...

Interstate Equities Sells Majority Stake in The Gates...

Leggera Development Receives $11.5M Joint Venture Equity for...

PSRS Arranges $1.4M Refinancing for Palm Street Apartments...

SAGE Arranges Sale of 24-Unit Apartment Building in...

JPI Breaks Ground on 761-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Gettys Group Completes $50M Hotel Renovation in Downtown...

Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 347-Unit Oak House Apartments...

Dallas Stars to Develop 225,000 SF Multi-Sport Training...