Monday, October 23, 2023
The new apartments at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Apartments are expected to be delivered in 2025.
Partnership Breaks Ground on 614-Unit Multifamily Project at Philadelphia Navy Yard

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Ensemble Investments, Mosaic Development Partners and Korman Communities has broken ground on a 614-unit multifamily project at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The development will have two buildings that house a mix of luxury, market-rate and affordable residences. A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and completion of the project is slated for 2025. CBRE arranged construction debt for the project, which is being financed by a $78 million loan from insurance company Ullico and a $95 million facility from M&T Bank and Israel Discount Bank of New York. In addition, New York City-based Basis Investment Group has contributed $100 million in equity to the capital stack.

