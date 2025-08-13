Partnership Breaks Ground on 66-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A partnership between Pennrose and The New Brunswick Housing & Redevelopment Authority has broken ground on Hildebrand Commons, 66-unit affordable seniors housing project that will be located in Central New Jersey. The six-story building will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be reserved for households earning 20 to 60 percent of the area median income. Five apartments will be set aside for formerly homeless individuals. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center and an outdoor courtyard. The first move-ins are expected to begin in fall 2026.