Partnership Breaks Ground on $75M Academic Project in Farmingdale, New York

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A partnership between Empire State Development and the State University of New York (SUNY) has broken ground on a $75 million academic project in Farmingdale, located on Long Island. Designed by Urbahn Architects, the three-story, 52,000-square-foot building will be the new computer sciences facility for Farmingdale State College and will feature an 1,800-square-foot business incubator on the ground floor. The second floor will have six classrooms, a seminar room, conference room, faculty offices and administrative spaces. The third floor will include six computer labs and offices, and both the second and third floors will have student lounges that overlook the campus. Completion is slated for 2028.