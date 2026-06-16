Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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The-Elbie-Long-Branch-New-Jersey
The Elbie, a new apartment building in Long Branch, New Jersey, is positioned within a section of the Broadway corridor that city leaders have identified as a priority for both public and private investment and activation. As part of the project, Downeaster and TANTUM will deliver streetscape enhancements to reinforce the connection between The Elbie, Slochum Park and surrounding civic spaces.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on 78-Unit Multifamily Project in Long Branch, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A partnership between two local companies, Downeaster Development and TANTUM Real Estate, has broken ground on The Elbie, a 78-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Designed by Rotwein + Blake Associates, the four-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, game room, recording and podcast studio and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late spring 2027.

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