Partnership Breaks Ground on 78-Unit Multifamily Project in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A partnership between two local companies, Downeaster Development and TANTUM Real Estate, has broken ground on The Elbie, a 78-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Designed by Rotwein + Blake Associates, the four-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, game room, recording and podcast studio and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late spring 2027.