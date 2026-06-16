Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Parkside Commerce Center, a four-building industrial park in Durham, will be developed in two phases.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on 809,141 SF Industrial Park in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — A partnership between Hines and an Ares Real Estate fund has begun construction on Parkside Commerce Center, a four-building industrial park spanning 809,141 square feet in Durham. The project will be situated along Silicon Drive and sit adjacent to Research Triangle Park.

The co-developers have tapped Foundry Commercial to lead leasing and marketing at Parkside Commerce Center, which will be developed in two phases. Phase I, which is slated to deliver in fourth-quarter 2027, will include Building 1 (a 237,824-square-foot rear-load facility) and Building 2 (a 283,724-square-foot rear-load building). Both buildings will feature 36-foot clear heights and 63 trailer stalls.

Phase II will include Building 3 (a 172,289-square-foot facility) and Building 4 (a 115,304-square-foot property), both of which will have 32-foot clear heights.

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