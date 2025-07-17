Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office Building in Midlothian, Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — A partnership between Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Bon Secours has broken ground on a new three-story, 87,790-square-foot medical office building (MOB) in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond. The healthcare property will sit on a 7.8-acre site on the campus of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

The new MOB will feature an 11,193-square-foot ambulatory surgery center that Compass Surgical Partners will operate. The design-build team for the new facility includes architect PSH Plus, general contractor Kjellstrom & Lee and civil engineer Timmons. The development team expects to complete the project in late 2026.