The new build-to-suit for Bon Secours will include an ambulatory surgery center that Compass Surgical Partners will operate.
Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office Building in Midlothian, Virginia

by John Nelson

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — A partnership between Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Bon Secours has broken ground on a new three-story, 87,790-square-foot medical office building (MOB) in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond. The healthcare property will sit on a 7.8-acre site on the campus of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

The new MOB will feature an 11,193-square-foot ambulatory surgery center that Compass Surgical Partners will operate. The design-build team for the new facility includes architect PSH Plus, general contractor Kjellstrom & Lee and civil engineer Timmons. The development team expects to complete the project in late 2026.

