Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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The development in West Palm Beach will include Alida Residences and a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott hotel.
DevelopmentFloridaHospitalityMultifamilySoutheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on Apartment Tower, Marriott Hotel in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — A partnership comprising LD&D, IGEQ and FrontRange Capital Partners has broken ground on a 21-story apartment tower and hotel in downtown West Palm Beach. The properties, the 181-unit Alida Residences and the 112-room Tribute Portfolio hotel by Marriott, will be developed simultaneously as separate residential and hospitality properties.

The developers assembled the three parcels for the two buildings in 2019. The site is located directly adjacent to a Brightline station and near the future campus for Vanderbilt University. Alida Residences will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 square feet, as well as a rooftop pool deck on the 21st floor.

Both Alida Residences and the Tribute Portfolio hotel by Marriott are expected to open in 2028.

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