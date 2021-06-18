REBusinessOnline

Partnership Breaks Ground on Maple Terrace Mixed-Use Project in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Maple-Terrace-Dallas

The redevelopment of the Maple Terrace building in Uptown Dallas will add 157,000 square feet of office space, 345 luxury apartments and 12,000 square feet of restaurant space to the local supply. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

DALLAS — A partnership between two Houston-based firms, Hines and McNair Interests, and Mistui Fudosan America has broken ground on Maple Terrace, a 3.4-acre mixed-use project in Uptown Dallas. The project is being developed at the site of the former Maple Terrace building, which was originally constructed in the 1920s and will be preserved and revamped. Project plans currently call for 157,000 square feet of office space, a 22-story residential tower with 345 luxury apartments and 12,000 square feet of restaurant space, a portion of which is preleased to steakhouse concept Maple & Ash. Residential units will range in size from 601 to 2,879 square feet, and residential amenities will include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a rooftop terrace, while office users will have access to another fitness center, lobby lounge and library bar and a golf simulator. Dallas-based 5G Studio Collaborative is the architect for the preservation of the historic building that will house the office space. Dallas-based GFF is designing the multifamily tower, and international architecture firm Rottet Studio will handle interior design of both the office and residential components. Maple Terrace is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews