Partnership Breaks Ground on Maple Terrace Mixed-Use Project in Uptown Dallas

The redevelopment of the Maple Terrace building in Uptown Dallas will add 157,000 square feet of office space, 345 luxury apartments and 12,000 square feet of restaurant space to the local supply. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

DALLAS — A partnership between two Houston-based firms, Hines and McNair Interests, and Mistui Fudosan America has broken ground on Maple Terrace, a 3.4-acre mixed-use project in Uptown Dallas. The project is being developed at the site of the former Maple Terrace building, which was originally constructed in the 1920s and will be preserved and revamped. Project plans currently call for 157,000 square feet of office space, a 22-story residential tower with 345 luxury apartments and 12,000 square feet of restaurant space, a portion of which is preleased to steakhouse concept Maple & Ash. Residential units will range in size from 601 to 2,879 square feet, and residential amenities will include a fitness center, pool, dog park and a rooftop terrace, while office users will have access to another fitness center, lobby lounge and library bar and a golf simulator. Dallas-based 5G Studio Collaborative is the architect for the preservation of the historic building that will house the office space. Dallas-based GFF is designing the multifamily tower, and international architecture firm Rottet Studio will handle interior design of both the office and residential components. Maple Terrace is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.