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High-Mountain-Promenade-North-Haledon-New-Jersey
A groundbreaking ceremony for High Mountain Promenade, a new mixed-use project in North Haledon, New Jersey, took place in early June.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in North Haledon, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based groups, Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos. has broken ground on High Mountain Promenade, a mixed-use project in the Northern New Jersey community of North Haledon. The development will comprise a 596-unit, 74,715-square-foot (gross) self-storage facility, as well as 90 apartments and 4,400 square feet of retail space. First Bank provided construction financing for the project, which was arranged by JLL. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

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