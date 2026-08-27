Partnership Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in North Haledon, New Jersey

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based groups, Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos. has broken ground on High Mountain Promenade, a mixed-use project in the Northern New Jersey community of North Haledon. The development will comprise a 596-unit, 74,715-square-foot (gross) self-storage facility, as well as 90 apartments and 4,400 square feet of retail space. First Bank provided construction financing for the project, which was arranged by JLL. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.