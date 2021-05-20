REBusinessOnline

Partnership Breaks Ground on Phase I of 138-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Brick-and-Mortar-District-Kyle

The first phase of the Brick and Mortar District in Kyle will consist of a 300-unit apartment community with retail space and multiple outdoor public spaces.

KYLE, TEXAS — A public-private partnership between Austin-based Momark Development, the City of Kyle and Cardinal MF LLC has broken ground on Phase I of The Brick and Mortar District, a 138-acre mixed-use project in Kyle, located south of Austin. The site is located within the 2,200-acre Plum Creek master-planned community. The 21-acre Phase I will comprise a 300-unit apartment building with 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, restaurant and coworking space, as well as two parks totaling 6.6 acres that will be connected by a walking trail with art installations. Amenities at the apartment community will include two pools and a fitness center. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in March 2022. At full buildout, The Brick and Mortar District will consist of approximately 2,500 residential units, 150,000 square feet of retail space, 250,000 square feet of office space and 35 acres of parkland and trails.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Next Now That the Pandemic End is in Sight?
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews