Partnership Breaks Ground on Phase I of 138-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Kyle, Texas

The first phase of the Brick and Mortar District in Kyle will consist of a 300-unit apartment community with retail space and multiple outdoor public spaces.

KYLE, TEXAS — A public-private partnership between Austin-based Momark Development, the City of Kyle and Cardinal MF LLC has broken ground on Phase I of The Brick and Mortar District, a 138-acre mixed-use project in Kyle, located south of Austin. The site is located within the 2,200-acre Plum Creek master-planned community. The 21-acre Phase I will comprise a 300-unit apartment building with 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, restaurant and coworking space, as well as two parks totaling 6.6 acres that will be connected by a walking trail with art installations. Amenities at the apartment community will include two pools and a fitness center. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in March 2022. At full buildout, The Brick and Mortar District will consist of approximately 2,500 residential units, 150,000 square feet of retail space, 250,000 square feet of office space and 35 acres of parkland and trails.