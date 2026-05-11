Partnership Breaks Ground on Phase I of Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between LMXD, which is an affiliate of New York City-based developer L+M Development Partners, MSquared and the Philadelphia Housing Authority has broken ground on the first phase of the redevelopment of Westpark Apartments. The 12-acre affordable housing complex is located on the city’s west side. Phase I will include the construction of a new midrise building with 145 units, 58 of which will be reserved for existing residents and 73 of which will be reserved for incoming households earning between 20 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The new building will also have 1,300 square feet of retail space. Phase I will also involve the rehabilitation of an existing, 141-unit building, 39 of which will be earmarked for existing residences and 76 of which will be earmarked for new households earning between 20 and 80 percent of AMI. Lastly, the development team will construct 41 new units at the southern edge of the campus, all of which will be dedicated first to returning Westpark residents and affordable to households earning up to 50 percent of AMI. Phase I is slated for a 2028 completion.