Partnership Purchases 1.3 MSF Industrial Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A joint venture between Machine Investment Group, Miramar Capital and Axonic Capital has acquired The Hub @ 202, a 1.3-million-square-foot industrial park in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Situated in the city’s Southeast Valley submarket, The Hub @ 202 features 10 buildings ranging in size from 65,000 square feet to 270,000 square feet. The partnership plans to invest additional capital into the property to create move-in ready industrial suites designed to meet the market demand and attract a variety of tenants.

Will Strong, Molly Miller, Jack Stamets, Michael Matchett and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield coordinated the sale along with leasing advisors Ken McQueen, Chris McClurg, Blake Peters and Jack Sim of Lee & Associates. Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team, including Brian Share, Rob Rubano, Max Schafer and Joseph Lieske, arranged financing on behalf of the new ownership.