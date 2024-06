DENTON, TEXAS — A partnership between two Dallas-based firms, Town Cos. and BC2 Capital, and New Orleans-based Benson Capital Partners has purchased Panhandle at Rayzor Ranch, a 105-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Denton. The complex is part of the 400-acre Rayzor Ranch mixed-use development. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.