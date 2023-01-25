Partnership Buys 314,514 SF Office Building in Downtown Fort Worth, Plans Multifamily Redevelopment

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two Chicago-based investment firms, 3L Real Estate and Syndicated Equities, has purchased The Oncor, a 314,514-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth. The new ownership plans to convert the building into a 330-unit multifamily community with Class A amenities, including a pool, fitness center, rooftop deck and a business center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. A construction timeline was also not released.