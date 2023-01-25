REBusinessOnline

Partnership Buys 314,514 SF Office Building in Downtown Fort Worth, Plans Multifamily Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two Chicago-based investment firms, 3L Real Estate and Syndicated Equities, has purchased The Oncor, a 314,514-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth. The new ownership plans to convert the building into a 330-unit multifamily community with Class A amenities, including a pool, fitness center,  rooftop deck and a business center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. A construction timeline was also not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  