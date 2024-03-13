Partnership Buys 360-Unit Hearthstone at City Center Apartments in Aurora, Colorado for $74M

AURORA, COLO. — The Bascom Group and an affiliate of Oberndorf Real Estate Management, formerly known as The Axton Group, have acquired Hearthstone at City Center, a multifamily property in Aurora, for $74 million. The name of the seller was not released. Aurora is just east of Denver.

Located at 932 South Helena Way, Hearthstone features 360 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 41 buildings on 18.2 acres. Select units offer contemporary appliances, in-home washers/dryers, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a fitness center and sauna, pet park, playground, basketball court and on-site laundry.

The buyers plan to implement an extensive value-add renovation program that includes upgraded appliances, countertops and lighting; additional in-unit washers/dryers; added kitchen backsplashes; new cabinets and fixtures; and wood plank flooring. Planned common area improvements include updating the fitness center, leasing center and pool, as well as a completely redesigning the multipurpose activity area, enhancing the façade and revamping landscaping.