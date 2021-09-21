Partnership Buys 442-Unit Monterey Multifamily Community in Corona, California

The Monterey in Corona, Calif., features 442 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness, yoga and spin studio, co-working space and an outdoor movie theater.

CORONA, CALIF. — An investment group led by Ocean West Capital Partners, Tiger Alternative Investors and NH Investment & Securities has purchased The Monterey, a newly built apartment property in Corona.

Completed in 2021, The Monterey features 442 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 726 square feet to 1,520 square feet. Community amenities include two resort-style swimming pools; clubhouses with roof decks; fitness, yoga and spin studios; co-working space with conference rooms and soundproof privacy pods; an outdoor movie theater; and a community garden and citrus orchard.

Camden Pacific Partners is also a part of the consortium that owns the property. The seller and price were not disclosed.