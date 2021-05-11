Partnership Buys 52-Acre Commercial Campus Near Boston, Plan Life Sciences Conversion

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between boutique investment manager Optimum Asset Management, Boston-based developer Redgate and AEW Capital Management LP has purchased a 52-acre commercial campus in Bedford, located northwest of Boston. The new ownership plans to convert the existing 288,000-square-foot anchor office building into a life sciences facility. The site also has the capacity to support another 300,000 square feet of office, lab and manufacturing space. The seller was not disclosed. Matt Sherry and Jon Schneider of JLL brokered the sale. JLL is also marketing the property for lease.