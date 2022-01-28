REBusinessOnline

Partnership Buys 523,000 SF Waterfront Office Building in Hoboken

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Waterfront-Corporate-Center-I-Hoboken

About 100,0,00 square feet of space is available for lease at Waterfront Corporate Center I in Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A partnership between New York City-based developer SJP Properties and private investor David Werner has purchased Waterfront Corporate Center I, a 523,000-square-foot waterfront office building in Hoboken. The 14-story tower, which also houses 35,000 square feet of retail space that is fully leased, is part of a three-building, 1.5 million-square-foot campus that was originally developed by SJP between 2002 and 2014. With this buyback, SJP now owns and manages the entirety of Waterfront Corporate Center. Miami-based 3650 REIT contributed a $30 million preferred equity investment to the deal. Mack Cali Realty Corp. sold the building for an undisclosed price. Waterfront Corporate Center I was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale, while Waterfront Corporate Center II and III are fully leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  