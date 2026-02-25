Partnership Buys 6,000 SF Retail Building in Austin, Plans Redevelopment

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between two investment firms, Austin-based Fortum and Denver-based Quannah Partners, has purchased a roughly 6,000-square-foot retail building in Austin with plans to implement a redevelopment. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1612 S. Congress Ave., which is located just south of downtown, was originally constructed in 1935. Ownership plans to undertake both an adaptive reuse of the existing structure and an expansion to bring the building’s footprint to roughly 10,700 square feet.