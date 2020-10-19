REBusinessOnline

Partnership Buys Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

FORSYTH, ILL. — A New York-based partnership between Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group has acquired Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, about 45 miles east of Springfield. The 826,347-square-foot mall opened in 1978. Anchor tenants include Kohl’s, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty and Ross Dress for Less. Eastdil brokered the transaction. CBL & Associates was the seller, according to local media reports. Elliot Nassim, president of Mason Asset Management, says the new owners are exploring all options to redevelop some of the vacant spaces at the property.

