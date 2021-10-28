REBusinessOnline

Partnership Buys Staten Island Self-Storage Facility for $19M, Plans Conversion Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Simi Capital Group, an investment firm with offices in New York City and Miami, global asset management firm Cerberus Capital Management and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial has purchased a self-storage facility in Staten Island. The sales price was $19 million. The partnership plans to demolish the building at 2577 Forest Ave. and convert the site into an outdoor storage facility that will feature industrial parking space. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews