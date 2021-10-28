Partnership Buys Staten Island Self-Storage Facility for $19M, Plans Conversion Project

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Simi Capital Group, an investment firm with offices in New York City and Miami, global asset management firm Cerberus Capital Management and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial has purchased a self-storage facility in Staten Island. The sales price was $19 million. The partnership plans to demolish the building at 2577 Forest Ave. and convert the site into an outdoor storage facility that will feature industrial parking space. Construction is expected to begin early next year.