Monday, June 15, 2026
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ARIUM-at-Greenwich-Place
The $356 million sale of ARIUM at Greenwich Place (pictured) and ARIUM at Greenwich Oaks represents a per-unit price of roughly $877,000.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

Partnership Buys Two Multifamily Properties in Greenwich, Connecticut for $356M

by Taylor Williams

GREENWICH, CONN. — A partnership between two local developers, RMR Residential and LCOR, as well as Chicago-based investment firm Heitman, has purchased two multifamily properties totaling 406 units in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. The sales price was $356 million. ARIUM at Greenwich Oaks is a 30-acre, garden-style property that features 134 two-and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, basketball and pickleball courts and a playground. ARIUM at Greenwich Place offers 272 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private outdoor patios and balconies. The seller was undisclosed. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to both properties.

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