Partnership Buys Two Multifamily Properties in Greenwich, Connecticut for $356M

GREENWICH, CONN. — A partnership between two local developers, RMR Residential and LCOR, as well as Chicago-based investment firm Heitman, has purchased two multifamily properties totaling 406 units in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. The sales price was $356 million. ARIUM at Greenwich Oaks is a 30-acre, garden-style property that features 134 two-and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, basketball and pickleball courts and a playground. ARIUM at Greenwich Place offers 272 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private outdoor patios and balconies. The seller was undisclosed. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to both properties.