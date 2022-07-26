REBusinessOnline

Partnership Buys Two Residential Properties Totaling 371 Units Near Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Build-to-Rent, Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, Texas

ARANSAS PASS AND ROCKPORT, TEXAS — Dallas-based RREAF Holdings and its two Florida-based equity partners, DLP Capital and Miami-based 3650 REIT, have purchased two residential properties totaling 371 units that are located on the outskirts of Corpus Christi. Windy Shores is a 155-unit build-to-rent community in Aransas Pass that was constructed in 2004, and Pearl Point is a 216-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Rockport that was completed in 2020. Nathan Stone and Guy Griffith of Berkadia provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing to the partnership, which plans to renovate unit interiors and common areas at both properties.

