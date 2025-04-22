Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Completes 100-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between SGI Ventures and the Austin Affordable Housing Corp. has completed Cady Lofts, a 100-unit supportive housing project in Austin’s Hancock neighborhood. Cady Lofts offers fully furnished studio apartments for renters earning between 40 to 60 percent of the area median income and/or are overcoming homelessness, dealing with physical and developmental disabilities or recovering from addiction. Units feature modern appliances and eco-friendly utility systems, and residents have access to a communal computer lab, health and wellness center, case management offices and central laundry facilities. Three Bar Architecture designed the project, and Skybeck Construction served as the primary contractor. Cady Lofts was financed in part by $18.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits ($16.5 million in federal and $2 million in state) that were issued by the Texas Department of Community Affairs and syndicated by Hunt Capital Partners.

