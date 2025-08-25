Partnership Completes $100M Affordable Housing Project in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Bowery Residents’ Committee (BRC), Camber Property Group and the NYC Department of Social Services has completed a $100 million affordable housing project in the Far Rockaway area of Queens. The Robert C. Woods Apartments offers 147 permanently affordable residences and also houses the Wanda Patterson Women’s Residence, a 100-bed shelter reserved for single women. The units mix includes 125 studios, 88 of which are supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals, nine one-bedroom apartments and 13 two-bedroom residences. The other units are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Residents have access to social service programming space, a community room, outdoor recreational space, bike storage, building-wide Wi-Fi and a laundry room.