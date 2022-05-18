Partnership Completes 116-Unit Multifamily Project in Secaucus, New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Woodmont Properties, Canoe Book Development and affordable/workforce housing owner-operator PIRHL has completed The Waterton, a multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Secaucus. Of the property’s 116 units, 23 are reserved for households earning between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income. Residences are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, entertainment lounge, children’s playroom, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $2,600 per month for a studio apartment.