The laboratory and office space at BridgeLabs at Pegasus Park in Dallas is designed to accommodate both young and established biotech-related companies.
DevelopmentLife SciencesTexas

Partnership Completes 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Montgomery Street Partners and J. Small Investments has completed Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park, a 135,000-square-foot life sciences development in northwest Dallas. The facility is part of Pegasus Park, which is a redevelopment of a 25-acre office campus that originally served as the home of Zale Corp., the parent company of jewelry retailer Zale. Campus amenities include a conference center, brewery, fitness center and outdoor dining and socialization spaces. Perkins + Will designed the project, and Swinerton served as the general contractor. JLL is the leasing agent for the broader campus, which the partnership owns in conjunction with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

